Friday: The St. Louis pastor who fused his church with a community development corporation

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The Tabernacle Church is more than a church. In 2014, leaders there created the Tabernacle Community Development Corporation, which went on to purchase dozens of vacant properties around the Jeff-Vaner-Lou neighborhood north St. Louis.

Through rehabbing, the organization has turned those properties into more than 30 livable units, and more are under construction. The group also invested $1.5 million into a shuttered elementary school, which reopened in December as a community center . The center, called the Hub, has since added a medical clinic, social workers, and, last week, a bank branch from First Bank.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Tabernacle Church lead pastor and TCDC president Andre Alexander will discuss how his organization went to work rebuilding communities — and what comes next for the nonprofit as it gains new resources.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.