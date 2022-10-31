Listen: ‘The Raven’ gets new life with this chilling rendition

Published 177 years ago, Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” endures. The poem tells the story of the narrator’s descent into madness as he deals with the grief of losing his beloved Lenore.

As the story unfolds, the narrator oscillates among feelings of grief, guilt, and paranoia as the raven seems to speak a single word, “nevermore,” in response to the protagonist's emotional lament.

On this Halloween, we bring you a rendition of “The Raven” recited by historical interpreter and Kirkwood resident Anne Williams. St. Louis on the Air producer and sound artist Avery Rogers composed a complex soundscape to deepen the listening experience while reinforcing the plot and highlighting Williams’ performance.