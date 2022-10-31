© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Listen: ‘The Raven’ gets new life with this chilling rendition

Published October 31, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Edgar Allan Poe first published "The Raven" in 1845,
Edgar Allan Poe first published "The Raven" in 1845,
Casey Niblett
Edgar Allan Poe first published "The Raven" in 1845,
Edgar Allan Poe first published "The Raven" in 1845,
Casey Niblett

Published 177 years ago, Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” endures. The poem tells the story of the narrator’s descent into madness as he deals with the grief of losing his beloved Lenore.

On Halloween, listen to this chilling rendition of Poe’s ‘The Raven’

As the story unfolds, the narrator oscillates among feelings of grief, guilt, and paranoia as the raven seems to speak a single word, “nevermore,” in response to the protagonist's emotional lament.

On this Halloween, we bring you a rendition of “The Raven” recited by historical interpreter and Kirkwood resident Anne Williams. St. Louis on the Air producer and sound artist Avery Rogers composed a complex soundscape to deepen the listening experience while reinforcing the plot and highlighting Williams’ performance.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air The RavenEdgar Allan PoePoetryHalloween
Avery Lea Rogers
Avery is the Production Assistant for "St. Louis On The Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

