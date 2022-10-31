Witches, rituals and reconnecting with heritage on Halloween

Halloween conjures images of ghouls, goblins, ghosts and other spooky creatures. Every year it’s inevitable that you’ll see a child, or adult, dressed up as a witch complete with a broom and pointy hat.

For Jade Moore, and thousands of others across the nation, witchcraft and mysticism is practiced and celebrated year round.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Moore sat down with producers Emily Woodbury and Miya Norfleet to talk about how she helps patrons of her shop, Sincerely, the Craft, learn about the numerous beliefs, faiths, and ritual practices that are generally categorized as “witchy.”

Emily Woodbury / St. Louis Public Radio Jade Moore is the owner of Sincerely, the Craft.

Her first question for those who are new to witchcraft, she said, is simply, “What’s your problem?”

“It's anything from, ‘Oh, I want to be grounded. I feel like I'm loosey goosey and in the universe I'm just floating around and I don't feel connected to anything,’” said Moore. “And whatever that reason is, sometimes it can get a little bit heavy…We hear a lot of issues and we try our best to kind of steer them in a way that makes sense for them.”

Moore’s personal interest in mysticism comes from her childhood and family history. Her mother was an Irish gypsy witch and her paternal grandmother practiced Ifa, a spiritual practice from the Yoruba in West Africa.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Trina Peebles and her daughter Heather Conklin show off their handmade broomsticks at Sincerely, the Craft in Midtown.

Moore said she has noticed an increase in customers of color entering her store. They are typically looking to connect with the practices and customs of their ancestors that, over generations, have been heavily scrutinized — or even made illegal — in America through colonization and Christian evangelism. “We are so Black and Brown here [in St. Louis]. So to be able to see people… light up is so joyous for us, especially for myself, because I also was not able to find anything like this. So I wanted to make it my mission to have this.”

Moore also offers classes and workshops at Sincerely, the Craft, ranging from the art of scrying to an 8-week course on tarot card reading. At her most recent workshop on witches’ broom making, mother-daughter duo Trina Peebles and Heather Conklin crafted brooms together as a bonding experience. Peebles, who is Native American, told interim digital editor Lara Hamdan, “This is part of our heritage and I wanted to share it with my daughter.”

For more on the rising popularity of witchcraft, spiritualism, and mysticism in St. Louis, listen to Jade Moore’s interview on St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher, or clicking the play button below.

Witches, rituals and reconnecting with heritage on Halloween Listen • 35:26