Tuesday: Scott Joplin House stages comeback after break-in hits St. Louis museum

Scott Joplin —popularly known as the “King of Ragtime”— lived at 2658 A Morgan Street 120 years ago. Plenty has changed since then: Morgan Street was renamed Delmar and the modest apartment and adjacent buildings were transformed into the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site. Since 1991, the museum exhibits have kept Joplin’s music and legacy alive.

The historic landmark has experienced its fair share of burglaries and vandalism over the years — including almost being demolished in the late 1970s by the City of St. Louis. However, a recent break-in at the museum, which caused several thousand dollars in damage, has brought the music to a stop.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll get an update on the tedious damage assessment to the historic archives at Scott Joplin House State Historic Site, as well as a history lesson on what we know — and are still learning — about Joplin’s time in St. Louis and the influence of Ragtime in music throughout the decades.

Joining the discussion will be Cookie Jordan, site administrator at Scott Joplin House State Historic Site. She’s managed the operations and preservation of Scott Joplin’s St. Louis apartment for the last 15 years.

