© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Love Bank Park on Cherokee Street will get some TLC next spring

Published November 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
Three kids wearing trash bags as painting smocks hold paintbrushes and work together to paint part of a mural.
Pacia Elaine Anderson
/
Youth members of the Cherokee Street Reach program painted Love Bank Park’s first murals in 2014.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

After seven years of community planning, the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District is moving to redevelop Love Bank Park, the street’s only public gathering space.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we will talk with community leaders Pacia Elaine Anderson, Eric “Prospect” White and Kaveh Razani about what the redevelopment means for the neighborhood — and how it relates to the overall issue of gentrification in St. Louis.

Do you frequent Love Bank Park? We want to hear about your experience. Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air Cherokee StreetParksCommunity ActionBasketballCommunity Improvement Districts
Stay Connected
Avery Lea Rogers
Avery is the Production Assistant for "St. Louis On The Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Avery Lea Rogers
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.