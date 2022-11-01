Wednesday: Love Bank Park on Cherokee Street will get some TLC next spring

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

After seven years of community planning, the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District is moving to redevelop Love Bank Park , the street’s only public gathering space.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we will talk with community leaders Pacia Elaine Anderson, Eric “Prospect” White and Kaveh Razani about what the redevelopment means for the neighborhood — and how it relates to the overall issue of gentrification in St. Louis.

