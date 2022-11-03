33 years later, a reunion of queer musical ‘Some of my best friends are’ still shines

In 1989, a groundbreaking play hit the local theater scene. Titled “Some of my best friends are,” it became the first example of queer culture being openly depicted on a St. Louis stage. The play was a hit, overcoming its then-controversial subject matter and running three months to sold-out audiences.

Last month, the play returned for a one-night only performance at the Missouri History Museum, reuniting much of the original cast to sing songs like “There’s a judge in my bedroom” and “Hoosier boy.”

“Once the show opened, it really did just explode,” recalled Bill Ebbesmeyer, one of the original cast members, who spoke to St. Louis on the Air during rehearsals before the October 20 show. Along with Ebbesmeyer, the full cast consisted of Jonas Moses, Kate Durbin, Terry Meddows, Steve Milloy, Mary Schnitzler and Synthia Jinx.

“The audiences embraced us like we were just the best things that hit St. Louis, and we loved it,” he said. “Because we did — we embraced them right back. It was one of those things that we just felt their love. And we had to give it back.”

Danny Wicentowski / Joan Lipkin, co-creator of the 1989 musical "Some of my best friends are," and the founder and artistic director of That Uppity Theatre Company in St. Louis.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, the play’s writer and co-creator, Joan Lipkin, discussed the legacy of “Some of my best friends are,” and reflected on the recent reunion performance.

The 1989 production “was incredible,” said Lipkin, the founder and artistic director of That Uppity Theatre Company in St. Louis.

“We used to joke that we should’ve had a frequent flier badge because people would come, and often they would come back repeatedly,” she recalled. “They would have their own experience, and it would move and engage them so that then they would want to bring back family members and neighbors and friends, often as a way of coming out to them or to saying to them, ‘This is what my world looks like.’”

