Friday: Digging in to alternatives to traditional burials

The way we honor our loved ones after they pass away is starting to look different. After two years of coronavirus restrictions kept families apart — and with growing realization about the harmful effects traditional burial methods have on the natural world — people are increasingly considering alternatives to traditional burials.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss how St. Louisans are taking their families’ health, finances and environmental concerns in mind when it comes to end of life planning — and how the options that were once taboo are now rising in popularity.

Joining the discussion will be Gracie Griffin of Bellefontaine Cemetery and Timothy Johnson of Foundation Cremation.

