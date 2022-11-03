Thursday: 33 years later, a play that brought queer joy to St. Louis theater still shines

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In 1989, a groundbreaking play hit the local theater scene. Titled “Some of my best friends are,” the production became the first example of queer culture being openly depicted on a St. Louis stage. The play was a hit, overcoming the backlash to its controversial subject matter and running for three months to sold-out audiences.

Last month, the play returned for a one-night-only performance at the Missouri History Museum, reuniting much of the original cast to sing songs like “There’s a judge in my bedroom” and “Hoosier boy.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, the play’s writer and co-creator, Joan Lipkin, discusses the legacy of “Some of my best friends are,” her reaction to the recent reunion performance, and what an updated version of play might sound like if re-written today.