Friday: How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1974, Missouri’s legislature reorganized the government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety.

But that could soon change. On November 8, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians?”

On Friday's St. Louis on the Air, former Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Steve Danner will discuss why he supports the amendment . We’ll also hear from St. Louis Democratic Representative Peter Merideth, who has spoken out against the amendment and who also voted against placing it on the ballot when the measure passed through the Missouri House of Representatives earlier this year.

