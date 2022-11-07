© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: Dances of India St. Louis celebrates 45 years teaching traditional Indian dance

Published November 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST
110722_MO_DancesofIndia2.jpg
Mike Oransky
/
Dances of India presents a show every autumn featuring classical dance and a production written and narrated by its president, Nartana Premachandra, and directed by local dancer, choreographer and visual artist Theckla Mehta.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

One of the oldest classical Indian dance groups in the U.S., Dances of India St. Louis, is celebrating their 45th annual performance this weekend.

The show will feature traditional dances, an original theatrical production about the myths of the Ganges River and an opera translated through the expressions of classical Indian dance.

Special guest St. Louis-based West African Dance Company, Afriky Lolo, will also perform.

The dance company’s president, Nartana Premachandra, and co-director, Theckla Mehta, will join Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the performance and what it means to celebrate 45 years of the company’s influence in the St. Louis region.

Related Event
What: 45th annual Dances of India performance, featuring Afriky Lolo
When: November 11-13
Where: Skip Viragh Center for the Arts (Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63131)

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

