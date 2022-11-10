Monday: Exhibition at the Luminary explores how white women uphold white supremacy
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Monday.
Abstractions of whiteness are in focus at the Luminary in“Kelly Kristin Jones: nwl.”
Through photography prints and sculpture, the exhibition examines how “nwl,” or “nice white ladies” uphold white supremacist ideals in their daily lives — often unintentionally.
On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we will talk with artist Kelly Kristin Jones about her work and how “white people [can] dismantle white supremacy within themselves and their own communities.”
Related Event
What: Exhibition Kelly Kristin Jones: nwl
When: Wednesdays-Sundays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. until Dec 10, 2022
Where: The Luminary (2701 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, MO 63118)
