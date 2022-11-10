Monday: Exhibition at the Luminary explores how white women uphold white supremacy

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Abstractions of whiteness are in focus at the Luminary in“Kelly Kristin Jones: nwl.”

Through photography prints and sculpture, the exhibition examines how “nwl,” or “nice white ladies” uphold white supremacist ideals in their daily lives — often unintentionally.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we will talk with artist Kelly Kristin Jones about her work and how “white people [can] dismantle white supremacy within themselves and their own communities.”

Related Event

What: Exhibition Kelly Kristin Jones: nwl

When: Wednesdays-Sundays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. until Dec 10, 2022

Where: The Luminary (2701 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, MO 63118)

