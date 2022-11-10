Thursday: Poet Jacqui Germain returns to the Ferguson protests in ‘Bittering the Wound’

St. Louis poet and journalist Jacqui Germain’s debut full-length poetry collection, “Bittering the Wound,” takes the reader back to the tear gas-choked nights of the Ferguson protests. Germain was there in 2014 — marching with others down West Florissant Avenue in the aftermath of the death of Michael Brown.

The collection, which was selected as the 2021 CAAPP Book Prize , is described by publisher Autumn House Press as “a first-person retelling of the 2014 Ferguson uprising” and “part documentation, part conjuring.”

On Thursdays St. Louis on the Air, Germain will discuss her new collection and the inspirations for its searing poems, including "A List of Items Recovered from Protesters."