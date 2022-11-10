© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Poet Jacqui Germain returns to the Ferguson protests in ‘Bittering the Wound’

Published November 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST
Poet Jaqui Germain
Autumn House Press
/
St. Louis poet Jaqui Germain, author of "Bittering the Wound."

St. Louis poet and journalist Jacqui Germain’s debut full-length poetry collection, “Bittering the Wound,” takes the reader back to the tear gas-choked nights of the Ferguson protests. Germain was there in 2014 — marching with others down West Florissant Avenue in the aftermath of the death of Michael Brown.

The collection, which was selected as the 2021 CAAPP Book Prize, is described by publisher Autumn House Press as “a first-person retelling of the 2014 Ferguson uprising” and “part documentation, part conjuring.”

On Thursdays St. Louis on the Air, Germain will discuss her new collection and the inspirations for its searing poems, including "A List of Items Recovered from Protesters."

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air PoetryFergusonprotest
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
