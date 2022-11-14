Tuesday: Smidley, AKA Conor Murphy of Foxing, travels through hell in new album

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Foxing vocalist Conor Murphy was eager to start writing after completing the band’s 2021 album, “Draw Down the Moon” — this time, for his solo project, Smidley.

Smidley's "Here Comes The Devil" was released November 11, 2022.

Immersed, at the time, in an audio book of Dante Alighieri’s “Inferno,” Murphy drew inspiration from Christian imagery of hell, using the concept of a journey through the underworld as a way to explore the death of a friend, getting engaged and contemplating having a child.

Smidley’s new album, "Here Comes The Devil'' is Murphy’s first solo album since his 2017 self-titled debut. It was released on Friday.

Murphy will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the album, its influences and what Smidley allows him to explore outside of his work with Foxing.

What: Foxing at Delmar Hall (with Thor Axe, The Mall, and Shinra Knives)

When: December 2, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Where: Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112)

