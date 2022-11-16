Long COVID is in your head… and it’s very real

Little was known about COVID-19 when the virus started infecting millions of people. Misinformation and false correlations in the early days of the pandemic created further confusion.

Researchers are still learning and discovering what happens after being infected by COVID-19 and what recovery may look like. Research shows that 4-7% of those who were infected with COVID across the world found themselves with symptoms of “long COVID,” fighting to find the right words, forgetting basic matters, or confusion known as brain fog. Some experience phantom smells of rotten meat or smoke known as phantosmia. Long COVID can also include general fatigue and has connections to strokes.

Elaine Cha / St. Louis Public Radio Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly is a clinical epidemiologist at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University’s School of Medicine

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington University’s School of Medicine and Director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center and the Chief of Research and Development at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, said the medical community owes a lot to patients that shared their COVID recovery stories — even when their own doctors would not listen or did not know any better.

“I do remember very vividly, very early on in the pandemic… reading an op ed piece by Fiona Lowenstein , in the New York Times, saying that, ‘Everybody was telling me at the time that if I was young and healthy, if I got COVID-19, I get I will get over it within few days, maybe a week and I’ll regain my health. Yet here I am. I'm still having lingering fatigue and shortness of breath and brain fog.’”

Al-Aly credits the Patient Led Research Collaborative and other long COVID patient support groups for chronologizing their recovery. Now researchers are able to knowledgeably connect long COVID experiences with legitimate medical findings.

At the same time, Al-Aly lamented the gaslighting many patients have faced in getting treatment, or even acknowledgement from their doctors that their symptoms are real.

Long COVID “is real,” he emphasized. “Brain volume decreases after SARS-CoV 2 infection. There are structural changes that can happen to the brain. When people are telling me, ‘Oh, it’s just in their head,’ it’s actually true!”

