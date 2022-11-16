Wednesday: Exploring Afrofuturism and David Kirkman’s sci-fi epic ‘Underneath’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

St. Louis filmmaker David Kirkman’s first feature film, “Underneath: Children of the Sun” is a genre-bending ride that tells the story of an enslaved person in antebellum Missouri who is propelled into an intergalactic conflict. The film is both historical and futuristic, and it contains elements of both sci-fi and fantasy.

David Kirkman / Princess Nibira, played by actress Julisa Powell, is at odds with her brother, Prince Khafre, throughout “Underneath.”

“It’s a unique melting pot of a movie,” Kirkman told St. Louis on the Air.

Kirkman said he was inspired by a desire to see Black people in imaginary, fantastical spaces. “Why can’t we have a ‘Star Wars’ or a ‘Dune’ for us?” he said.

The film’s executive producer, Reynaldo Anderson, said that longing is at the heart of the contemporary Afrofuturist movement, which he describes as how people of African descent locate themselves in time and space with agency while bringing together the past, present and future in one story. Anderson is an associate professor of Africology and African American studies at Temple University, as well as the executive director and co-founder of the Black Speculative Arts Movement.

The two will join Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss “Underneath” and the Afrofuturist themes in the film. Also joining the discussion will be Dacia Polk, a multi-disciplinary creative, Midwest Field Coordinator for the Black Speculative Arts Movement, and host of the Word Up Open Mic.

Related Event

What: “Underneath: Children of the Sun”

When: Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Westport Playhouse (635 W Port Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO 63146)

Have a question about Afrofuturism? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.