© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Exploring Afrofuturism and David Kirkman’s sci-fi epic ‘Underneath’

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST
“Underneath: Children of the Sun” features Ezekiel Olukoya as Prince Khafre, who travels to Earth from his home planet Apkallu to find a powerful artifact.
David Kirkman
/
“Underneath: Children of the Sun” features Ezekiel Olukoya as Prince Khafre, who travels to Earth from his home planet Apkallu to find a powerful artifact.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis filmmaker David Kirkman’s first feature film, “Underneath: Children of the Sun” is a genre-bending ride that tells the story of an enslaved person in antebellum Missouri who is propelled into an intergalactic conflict. The film is both historical and futuristic, and it contains elements of both sci-fi and fantasy.

Princess Nibira, played by actress Julisa Powell, is at odds with her brother, Prince Khafre, throughout “Underneath.”
David Kirkman
/
Princess Nibira, played by actress Julisa Powell, is at odds with her brother, Prince Khafre, throughout “Underneath.”

“It’s a unique melting pot of a movie,” Kirkman told St. Louis on the Air.

Kirkman said he was inspired by a desire to see Black people in imaginary, fantastical spaces. “Why can’t we have a ‘Star Wars’ or a ‘Dune’ for us?” he said.

The film’s executive producer, Reynaldo Anderson, said that longing is at the heart of the contemporary Afrofuturist movement, which he describes as how people of African descent locate themselves in time and space with agency while bringing together the past, present and future in one story. Anderson is an associate professor of Africology and African American studies at Temple University, as well as the executive director and co-founder of the Black Speculative Arts Movement.

The two will join Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss “Underneath” and the Afrofuturist themes in the film. Also joining the discussion will be Dacia Polk, a multi-disciplinary creative, Midwest Field Coordinator for the Black Speculative Arts Movement, and host of the Word Up Open Mic.

Related Event
What: “Underneath: Children of the Sun”
When: Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Westport Playhouse (635 W Port Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO 63146)

Have a question about Afrofuturism? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air David KirkmanafrofuturismSt. Louis Filmmakers
Stay Connected
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Emily Woodbury
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.