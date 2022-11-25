Monday: Bobby Bostic embraces freedom — and the judge who sentenced him to 241 years

On November 9, Bobby Bostic walked out of the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City. Wearing a blue suit, he approached a crowd of cheering family members and supporters — but the first person he embraced was retired judge Evelyn Baker.

In 1997, Baker had presided over the trial of a then-18-year-old Bostic as he faced criminal charges for his role in an armed robbery in St. Louis two years prior. Found guilty by a jury on multiple counts, Baker ordered Bostic serve them consecutively, back-to-back, for a total of 241 years.

Though not technically sentenced to life, Bostic was destined to die in prison. Yet, in 2021, a Missouri law inspired by his case created a new hope for release. The law now says that inmates who committed crimes (excluding murder) as juveniles deserve a chance at parole — as long as they’ve already served 15 years in prison.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Bobby Bostic discusses his journey surviving in prison as a teenager, becoming a published author , his reunion with the judge who sentenced him, and his plans for the future.

