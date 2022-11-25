© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.5 FM KMST Rolla is currently experiencing technical difficulties.
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Bobby Bostic embraces freedom — and the judge who sentenced him to 241 years

Published November 25, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST
Bobby Bostic, wearing a red hoodie and gloves, inspects boxes of food during a food and clothing giveaway on November 19.
Danny Wicentowski
/
Bobby Bostic inspects boxes of food during a food and clothing giveaway on November 11.

On November 9, Bobby Bostic walked out of the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City. Wearing a blue suit, he approached a crowd of cheering family members and supporters — but the first person he embraced was retired judge Evelyn Baker.

In 1997, Baker had presided over the trial of a then-18-year-old Bostic as he faced criminal charges for his role in an armed robbery in St. Louis two years prior. Found guilty by a jury on multiple counts, Baker ordered Bostic serve them consecutively, back-to-back, for a total of 241 years.

Though not technically sentenced to life, Bostic was destined to die in prison. Yet, in 2021, a Missouri law inspired by his case created a new hope for release. The law now says that inmates who committed crimes (excluding murder) as juveniles deserve a chance at parole — as long as they’ve already served 15 years in prison.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Bobby Bostic discusses his journey surviving in prison as a teenager, becoming a published author, his reunion with the judge who sentenced him, and his plans for the future.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air Bobby BosticPrison ReleaseCriminal Justice
Stay Connected
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Danny Wicentowski
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content