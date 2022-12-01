© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Exhibition at the Luminary explores how white women uphold white supremacy

Published December 1, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST
Storefront for the Luminary on Cherokee Street. A wooden sign stands in front of the door. Bright blue graffiti is on the grey brick next to the open door.
Avery Lea Rogers
/
The Luminary art gallery houses two other local businesses: Black Coffee and KNOW/HOW book shop.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Abstractions of whiteness are in focus at the Luminary in “Kelly Kristin Jones: nwl.”

Through photography prints and sculpture, the exhibition examines how “nwl,” or “nice white ladies” uphold white supremacist ideals in their daily lives — often unintentionally.

On Friday's St. Louis on the Air, we will talk with artist Kelly Kristin Jones about her work and how “white people [can] dismantle white supremacy within themselves and their own communities.”


What: Exhibition Kelly Kristin Jones: nwl
When: Wednesdays-Sundays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. until Dec 10, 2022
Where: The Luminary (2701 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, MO 63118)

How do you confront your own internalized prejudices? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

Avery Lea Rogers
Avery is the Production Assistant for "St. Louis On The Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

