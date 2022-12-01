Thursday: Best books of 2022, chosen by St. Louis librarians

This conversationwill be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

It’s December: What better time to cozy up and open a great new book? Or, perhaps you’re looking for the perfect book to give as a gift this holiday season.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, librarians Tammy Jones of St. Louis County Library and Megan Temple of St. Louis Public Library will share their favorite books released in 2022.



TAMMY JONES’ FAVORITE 2022 READS:

The following summaries were provided to STLPR by Tammy Jones.

FICTION

“Take my Hand” by Dolen Perkins Valdez

“This is my favorite book of the year! We meet Civil, a young, well to do nurse with big dreams of helping her community. She comes to an Alabama clinic and is immediately thrust into the lives of two young Black girls, caught first in the trap of rural poverty and then in the spotlight of a national court case as their mistreatment at the clinic's hands comes out into the open. Based on the true story of the Relf sisters, this book will grip you, and stay with you, even after you’ve read the last sentence.”

“Last Summer on State Street” By Toya Wolfe

“This is the coming of age story of Fee Fee (Felicia) as she navigates through the mean, and unforgiving, Chicago projects in the summer of 1999. She wants to make friends and build long lasting relationships before her building gets torn down. Will she be able to build those relationships? Or will the projects and all its demons forever haunt her?”

“Anywhere you run” By Wanda Morris

“Set against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement in Jackson Mississippi, two sisters are forced to separate, one on the run from the law after killing a white man, the other on the run to the north, leaving behind secrets waiting to be revealed.”

“The Violin Conspiracy” By Brendan Slocumb

“On the eve of a very important musical competition, Ray McMillian’s prized family heirloom, a violin, is stolen, and a $5 million ransom note is left in its place. Ray must find the violin, all the while dealing with racism within the classical music world and family issues that threaten to tear him apart.”

NON-FICTION

“Finding Me” By Viola Davis

“A wonderful, stirring memoir! Viola Davis’ story is one for the ages. From being one of the only Black families in Rhode Island, to Julliard, to Broadway, to the Oscars, Viola Davis takes us on a journey that won’t soon be forgotten.”

“Shine Bright” by Danyel Smith

“From the former editor of Vibe and Billboard Magazines, Danyel Smith takes us through a musical time machine, with the stories of Diana Ross, Marilyn McCoo and many others — giving us the soundtrack that we didn’t know we needed.”

“The Movement Made Us” By David Dennis, Jr.

“Chosen as a Stephen Curry Book Club Selection, this book intertwines two stories of Civil Rights Activism, one from the son and one from the father, who for the first time shares his story.”

“Chasing Lakes: Love, Science and the Secrets of the Arctic” by Katey Walter, Anthony, Ph.D.

“Leaving home at the age of sixteen, Dr. Katey Walter Anthony takes us on a journey from Alaska to Siberia for scientific discovery as well as self-discovery.”

ST. LOUIS AUTHORS

“Roots, Rainbows & Truth: The North County Anthology” by the North County Writing and Arts Network

“Essays, artwork and poetry tell the story of North County, a suburb of the St. Louis Community that is often overlooked. Throughout this book, we learn of childhood memories, and experiences that have shaped the lives of people living in this community.”



MEGAN TEMPLE’S FAVORITE 2022 READS:

YOUNG ADULT

“This Golden State by Marit Weisenberg

“Hell Followed With Us” by Andrew Joseph White

FICTION

“Moon Witch, Spider King, A Novel” by Marlon James

“Fairy Tale, A Novel” by Stephen King

“Hidden Pictures” by Jason Rekulak

“The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich

“By the Book by Jasmine Guillory

NON-FICTION

“Bone Deep: Untangling the Betsy Faria Murder Case” by Charles Bosworth

“The Watchmakers: A Story of Brotherhood, Survival, and Hope Amid the Holocaust” by Harry Lenga

ST. LOUIS AUTHORS

“Humans of St. Louis” by Lindy Drew

“Yonder, A Novel” by Jabari Asim