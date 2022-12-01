© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.5 FM KMST Rolla is currently experiencing technical difficulties.
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: ‘Fabulously Vegan’ wants to make veganism accessible to all

Published December 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST
120122_artinces-smith-collage_mn.jpg
Artinces Smith
/

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Desperate health conditions, food deserts, and poor air and land quality has disproportionately affected Black communities in our country based on various studies and reports. Slow progress has been made to close the gaps in health outcomes which has mobilized individuals to take matters into their own hands.

One example is Artinces Smith. On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss her journey to a vegan lifestyle and her inspiration to coach others to be mindful of their health and the health of our environment.

Have a question or comment about veganism? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air VeganFood DesertsFood Insecurity
Stay Connected
Miya Norfleet
Miya is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Miya Norfleet
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.