Thursday: ‘Fabulously Vegan’ wants to make veganism accessible to all

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Desperate health conditions, food deserts, and poor air and land quality has disproportionately affected Black communities in our country based on various studies and reports. Slow progress has been made to close the gaps in health outcomes which has mobilized individuals to take matters into their own hands.

One example is Artinces Smith. On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss her journey to a vegan lifestyle and her inspiration to coach others to be mindful of their health and the health of our environment.

Have a question or comment about veganism? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.