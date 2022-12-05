Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf

Tyler Small / In addition to running The Fattened Caf, Darren and Charlene Lopez Young have two kids, daughter Malaya and son Akai.

When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.

“Coming from Los Angeles, Darren wanted to put into practice his new-found passion for smoking meats and grilling while Charlene wanted to introduce authentic Filipino cuisine to her new friends in St. Louis,” according to the bio on their website.

The description continues: “Piles of Filipino barbeque, vegetables, fruits, and stews stacked on top of jasmine rice, which was then served on top of banana leaves, covered their dining table. It was a concept so new to their friends and one that they all fell in love with. … It became a community surrounding Filipino food they never expected to find in St. Louis.”

Then, in 2020, the married duo started The Fattened Caf, a Filipino barbecue pop-up with a residency at Earthbound Beer on Cherokee Street. It’s since grown hugely popular. And with new funding from a recent Arch Grants award, The Fattened Caf is set to expand its reach.

Lopez and Young will join Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how they launched their business and where they hope to go in the future.