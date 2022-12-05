Monday: Nine PBS’ local animated production ‘Drawn In’ hits the airwaves

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

There’s a new cartoon hitting the airwaves, and it features local talent and programming directly influenced by St. Louis area parents and educators. “Drawn In,” produced by Nine PBS, is an animated program part of an initiative to encourage reading and comprehension. The show is paired with educational materials to help parents and teachers to reinforce literacy lessons from the show.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss how “Drawn In” came to be, what audiences can expect, and where you can watch, read, and interact with the homegrown program.

Joining the discussion will be Alex Stallings, senior director of early learning at Nine PBS. We’ll also hear from local youth talents Ricco Martin, Jr., Riley Adams, and Leia Yogi.

Have a question or comment about “Drawn In?” Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.