Tuesday: Ibram X. Kendi’s book illustrated by Cbabi Bayoc encourages antiracism in kids

Ibram X. Kendi will hold a virtual discussion at Washington University in St. Louis on Wednesday, December 7. This talk will be geared toward adults in the workplace, but much of Kendi’s work emphasizes the importance of having discussions about race with children.

Earlier this year, St. Louis artist Cbabi Bayoc illustrated “Goodnight Racism,” a children's book by Kendi, that seeks to provide a tool for parents who want to have these discussions with their young children.

Kendi and Bayoc will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the importance of talking about racism with children, and how the prose and illustrations in “Goodnight Racism” make these concepts easier for kids to understand.

What: Olin Business School at Washington University: Diversity Perspectives discussion series — Antiracism & Social Justice with Ibram Kendi

When: 4-5 p.m., December 7

Where: Online. Register here

