Thursday: Censored in 1983, Cathy Kuhlmeier is still fighting for student free speech

Nearly 35 years have passed since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1988 that Hazelwood East High School had the right to censor its student newspaper. The landmark decision set a precedent that’s allowed administrators at other high schools and colleges to restrict students’ free speech — and, decades later, the decision still rankles Cathy Kuhlmeier.

In 1983, Kuhlmeier was an editor at the Hazelwood East newspaper. She became the named plaintiff in the case. Kuhlmeier now speaks at journalism conferences and to students about the impact of censorship.

Kuhlmeier will join Thursday's St. Louis on the Air to discuss the legacy of Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, and why she's still fighting it.

