St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Censored in 1983, Cathy Kuhlmeier is still fighting for student free speech

Published December 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST
Hazelwood East High School.
Google Maps
/
Hazelwood East High School.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Nearly 35 years have passed since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1988 that Hazelwood East High School had the right to censor its student newspaper. The landmark decision set a precedent that’s allowed administrators at other high schools and colleges to restrict students’ free speech — and, decades later, the decision still rankles Cathy Kuhlmeier.

In 1983, Kuhlmeier was an editor at the Hazelwood East newspaper. She became the named plaintiff in the case. Kuhlmeier now speaks at journalism conferences and to students about the impact of censorship.

Kuhlmeier will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the legacy of Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, and why she’s still fighting it.

Should high school and college students have the same free speech rights as adults? Do you agree with the legal precedent set by Hazelwood? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

St. Louis on the Air Hazelwood East High SchoolFree SpeechStudent Newspaper
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
