Monday: Making ‘mocktails’ that keep proof low and spirits high

Mid-December is high season for holiday parties and year-end gatherings. For many, that means raising a glass of wine, beer or liquor. And for those who abstain, there are choices more creative than “virgin” versions of alcoholic originals (and much more interesting than pop with grenadine).

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk with two local mixologists who will share how they’ve contributed to the growing trend toward low- to zero-proof drinks. We’ll also ask for tips on how to make flavorful, balanced and complex “mocktails” at home.

Joining the discussion will be Meredith Barry, co-owner and operator of Platypus in St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood, who recently appeared on the Netflix show “Drink Masters,” as well as Elizabeth Lockwood, owner operator of the Mocktail Lounge in St. Charles.

