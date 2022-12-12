© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Making ‘mocktails’ that keep proof low and spirits high

By Elaine Cha
Published December 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST
St. Louis mixologist Meredith Barry, who owns Platypus in the Grove, recently appeared on the Netflix competition show, “Drink Masters.”
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Mid-December is high season for holiday parties and year-end gatherings. For many, that means raising a glass of wine, beer or liquor. And for those who abstain, there are choices more creative than “virgin” versions of alcoholic originals (and much more interesting than pop with grenadine).

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk with two local mixologists who will share how they’ve contributed to the growing trend toward low- to zero-proof drinks. We’ll also ask for tips on how to make flavorful, balanced and complex “mocktails” at home.

Joining the discussion will be Meredith Barry, co-owner and operator of Platypus in St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood, who recently appeared on the Netflix show “Drink Masters,” as well as Elizabeth Lockwood, owner operator of the Mocktail Lounge in St. Charles.

Have you ever had a “mocktail” that rivals the original? What made it so good? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

St. Louis on the Air DrinksLow-ABV drinksBars and RestaurantsCulture
Elaine Cha
Elaine Cha is the host/producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio. Her past work includes journalistic storytelling and producing engagement programming/content for Southern California Public Radio; Nine Network (now Nine PBS); the Ferguson Commission; Regional Arts Commission; Forward Through Ferguson; and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, through which she co-edited the Humans of St. Louis book. Elaine joined St. Louis Public Radio in November 2022.
