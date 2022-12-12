Monday: Meet the new owner of Kohn’s, St. Louis’ oldest (and only) kosher deli

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In business for nearly 60 years, Kohn’s Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli is a St. Louis institution. Yet, earlier this year, news of the store going up for sale triggered many to worry that the beloved deli could be in danger of closing for good.

As it turns out, Kohn’s isn’t going anywhere — and it’s keeping its original name, even as a new ownership group takes over the restaurant and grocery.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we get to know one of the new owners, St. Louis chef A.J. Mall. A customer of Kohn’s himself, Mall discusses taking over the longtime business, and why he’s committed to keeping the home of “killer pastrami” thriving into the future.

