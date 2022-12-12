© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Meet the new owner of Kohn’s, St. Louis’ oldest (and only) kosher deli

By Danny Wicentowski
Published December 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST
Chef A.J. Moll.
Danny Wicentowski
/
Chef A.J. Moll, now a part-owner of Kohn's, has been a customer of the Jewish deli since childhood.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In business for nearly 60 years, Kohn’s Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli is a St. Louis institution. Yet, earlier this year, news of the store going up for sale triggered many to worry that the beloved deli could be in danger of closing for good.

As it turns out, Kohn’s isn’t going anywhere — and it’s keeping its original name, even as a new ownership group takes over the restaurant and grocery.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we get to know one of the new owners, St. Louis chef A.J. Mall. A customer of Kohn’s himself, Mall discusses taking over the longtime business, and why he’s committed to keeping the home of “killer pastrami” thriving into the future.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

St. Louis on the Air Kohn's Kosher Meat and Deli RestaurantJewishRestaurants
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

