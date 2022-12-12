© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: St. Louis sports history worth cheering and remembering

By Elaine Cha
Published December 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST
In “St. Louis Sports Memories: Forgotten Teams and Moments and America’s Best Sports Town,” sports historian and author Ed Wheatley shares details about many names, events and places even the most devout St. Louis sports fans can’t name off the top of their heads.
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In “St. Louis Sports Memories: Forgotten Teams and Moments and America’s Best Sports Town,” sports historian and author Ed Wheatley shares facts about St. Louis sports originals that crossed state and international borders, which athlete got pro sports’ first million-dollar endorsement, and details about many names, events and places even the most devout St. Louis sports fans can’t name off the top of their heads.

Wheatley will join Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air to share highlights from the book.

What's your favorite little-known St. Louis sports trivia?

"St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.

Elaine Cha
Elaine Cha is the host/producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio. Her past work includes journalistic storytelling and producing engagement programming/content for Southern California Public Radio; Nine Network (now Nine PBS); the Ferguson Commission; Regional Arts Commission; Forward Through Ferguson; and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, through which she co-edited the Humans of St. Louis book. Elaine joined St. Louis Public Radio in November 2022.
