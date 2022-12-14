Thursday: ‘Little Bosnia’ residents tell their stories in documentary now on Amazon Prime

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

During the Bosnian War in the 1990s, St. Louis became a place of refuge for many people. St. Louis is now home to nearly 70,000 Bosnians — more than anywhere in the world, apart from Bosnia itself. Joseph Puleo’s documentary “A New Home” tells their stories.

After winning several awards in film festivals this summer, “A New Home” is available to stream on Prime Video.

Puleo will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air alongside two people who are featured in the documentary, Nedim Ramic and Nejla Mustafic.

Are you part of St. Louis’ Bosnian community? We’d love to hear your story. Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.