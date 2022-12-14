© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: ‘Little Bosnia’ residents tell their stories in documentary now on Amazon Prime

By Avery Lea Rogers
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST
Two young men stand on a football field with their backs toward the camera. They each wear a different flag of Bosnia around their shoulders. The young man on the left wears the flag of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the young man on the right wears the current flag of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Joey Jetton
/
Dzenan Miminovic and Adem Niksic are two American-born Bosnians featured in "A New Home." They each wear a different flag of Bosnia as they walk around the football field at Affton High School where they were students at the time of filming.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

During the Bosnian War in the 1990s, St. Louis became a place of refuge for many people. St. Louis is now home to nearly 70,000 Bosnians — more than anywhere in the world, apart from Bosnia itself. Joseph Puleo’s documentary “A New Home” tells their stories.

After winning several awards in film festivals this summer, “A New Home” is available to stream on Prime Video.

Puleo will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air alongside two people who are featured in the documentary, Nedim Ramic and Nejla Mustafic.

Are you part of St. Louis’ Bosnian community? We’d love to hear your story. Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

Tags
St. Louis on the Air St. Louis Bosnia communitySt. Louis Filmmakers ShowcaseJoseph PuleoDocumentarySt. Louis International Film Festival
Avery Lea Rogers
Avery is the Production Assistant for "St. Louis On The Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
