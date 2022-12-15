© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The 88.5 FM KMST Rolla transmitter is operating at low power while awaiting a replacement part.
SLOTA fleur de lis cover with STLPR Logo - 2023 @1800px.png
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Superintendent Kelvin Adams reflects on 14 years leading St. Louis Public Schools

By Emily Woodbury
Published December 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST
Dr. Kelvin Adams, St. Louis Public Schools superintendent
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Dr. Kelvin Adams, St. Louis Public Schools superintendent, pictured in July outside of Herzog Elementary School.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

After leading St. Louis Public Schools for 14 years, Superintendent Kelvin Adams will retire this month.

Adams has led the district through some major changes during that time. St. Louis Public Schools became fully accredited, returned to a locally-elected school board and passed two major bond measures.

Adams said he’s leaving some business unfinished. “I regret that we were not able to move the needle more on the academic side. I make no excuses about that,” he said. “But there's some real challenges around supporting kids in his community in terms of the social systems that need to be there to support them.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we'll talk with Adams about what he's learned about St. Louis' public school system in that time, his top accomplishments, and what he sees as the future for St. Louis Public Schools.

Do your children attend St. Louis Public Schools? What’s your experience been like? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air St. Louis Public SchoolsSuperintendentKelvin AdamsEducation
Stay Connected
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Emily Woodbury
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content