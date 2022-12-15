Friday: Superintendent Kelvin Adams reflects on 14 years leading St. Louis Public Schools

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

After leading St. Louis Public Schools for 14 years, Superintendent Kelvin Adams will retire this month.

Adams has led the district through some major changes during that time. St. Louis Public Schools became fully accredited, returned to a locally-elected school board and passed two major bond measures.

Adams said he’s leaving some business unfinished . “I regret that we were not able to move the needle more on the academic side. I make no excuses about that,” he said. “But there's some real challenges around supporting kids in his community in terms of the social systems that need to be there to support them.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we'll talk with Adams about what he's learned about St. Louis' public school system in that time, his top accomplishments, and what he sees as the future for St. Louis Public Schools.

