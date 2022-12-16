Friday: Nonprofit Doorways expands housing for HIV/AIDS clients in St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The nonprofit Doorways, which connects people living with HIV/AIDS with housing, is celebrating its expansion on a brand-new $40 million campus in JeffVanDerLou.

Founded in 1988, the nonprofit maintains more than a 100 apartments in seven buildings around St. Louis. But it wants to open doors to even more people, and its expansion has already begun. With the new campus open, a second planned phase will build even more housing for those in need, including those experiencing homelessness.

Doorways President and CEO Opal Jones joins St. Louis on the Air to discuss the unique focus of the organization, and how the group's services will also help those struggling with mental health and substance abuse.

