St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Testing Lamar Johnson’s claim of innocence in a St. Louis court

By Danny Wicentowski
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST
121222_provided_LamarJohnson_2
David Carson
/
Pool photo
Lamar Johnson (third from the left) is surrounded by his lawyers as he takes a seat in court at the start of his wrongful conviction hearing in St. Louis on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last week, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason presided over multiple days of hearings as local prosecutors argued that Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is actually innocent.

Now that the hearings have concluded, what’s next for Johnson and his supporters? Attorneys Booker T. Shaw, Sarah Swatosh and Dave Roland join St. Louis on the Air’s Legal Roundtable to discuss the case and why Lamar Johnson’s claims of innocence are being treated differently than those of Kevin Johnson, whose last-ditch requests for a similar hearing were denied before his execution last month.

The roundtable will also discuss the curious case of the ownership of the Fabulous Fox Theater, and the ongoing lawsuit from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt against Dr. Anthony Fauci over alleged social media censorship.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
