Tuesday: Testing Lamar Johnson’s claim of innocence in a St. Louis court

Last week, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason presided over multiple days of hearings as local prosecutors argued that Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is actually innocent .

Now that the hearings have concluded , what’s next for Johnson and his supporters? Attorneys Booker T. Shaw, Sarah Swatosh and Dave Roland join St. Louis on the Air’s Legal Roundtable to discuss the case and why Lamar Johnson’s claims of innocence are being treated differently than those of Kevin Johnson, whose last-ditch requests for a similar hearing were denied before his execution last month.

The roundtable will also discuss the curious case of the ownership of the Fabulous Fox Theater, and the ongoing lawsuit from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt against Dr. Anthony Fauci over alleged social media censorship.

