Thursday: ‘Neuro Blooms’ shines a light on neurodiversity

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Art exhibition “Neuro Blooms” paints a picture of how different brains work — specifically those which are neurodiverse and/or deal with mental illness. Artists use PET scans to illustrate specific conditions, such as ADHD, depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder, creating beautiful renderings of people’s brain processes.

Artists Con Christeson and Bonita “Bo” Owen will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how “Neuro Blooms” helps break stigma and invites people to talk more openly about mental health.

Do you struggle talking about mental health? Does art like “Neuro Blooms” make these discussions easier for you? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.