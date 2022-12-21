Wednesday: Mai Lee celebrates debut album with Delmar Hall performance
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Wednesday.
Whether she’s feeding foodies her family’s delicious eats or crooning her sensual and vibey R&B bops, Mai Lee is making sure no crumbs are left.
On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk to the St. Louis native and singer/songwriter about what and who shaped her sound, the musical journey to her debut album “FRIENDZ”, and her upcoming performance at Delmar Hall.
Related Event
What: Mai Lee (with Vega Heartbreak)
When: Friday, December 30, 2022
Where: Delmar Hall 6133 Delmar Blvd. Saint Louis, MO 63112
