The 88.5 FM KMST Rolla transmitter is operating at low power while awaiting a replacement part.
Wednesday: Mai Lee celebrates debut album with Delmar Hall performance

By Miya Norfleet
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST
St. Louis singer/songwriter Mai Lee performing live at Grovefest 2021

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Whether she’s feeding foodies her family’s delicious eats or crooning her sensual and vibey R&B bops, Mai Lee is making sure no crumbs are left.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk to the St. Louis native and singer/songwriter about what and who shaped her sound, the musical journey to her debut album “FRIENDZ”, and her upcoming performance at Delmar Hall.

What: Mai Lee (with Vega Heartbreak)

When: Friday, December 30, 2022

Where: Delmar Hall 6133 Delmar Blvd. Saint Louis, MO 63112

Have a question or comment for Mai Lee? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

