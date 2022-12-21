© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The 88.5 FM KMST Rolla transmitter is operating at low power while awaiting a replacement part.
SLOTA fleur de lis cover with STLPR Logo - 2023 @1800px.png
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Missouri voters legalized weed. What comes next?

By Danny Wicentowski
Published December 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST
Brennan England_DW
Danny Wicentowski
/
Brennan England, owner of the Cola Private Lounge on Cherokee Street, lights up a blunt.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

More than a million Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis for adults, but the historic election win was just the beginning.

Along with setting the legal framework for dispensaries to legally sell cannabis, the passage of Amendment 3 enacted a provision for "automatic expungement" of nonviolent marijuana convictions from criminal records by June 8, 2023. Eligible felony marijuana-related convictions must be cleared by Dec. 8, 2023. But legal experts have raised concerns about those deadlines. 

What happens next? It’s up to the courts, but other questions remain. On Wednesdays St. Louis on the Air, Legal Missouri campaign director John Payne reflects on the passage of Amendment 3, and assistant public defender Matt Schmidt shares his observations from assisting clients clear their records. We’ll also hear from Lewis Rice attorney Brian Pezza about the impact on cannabis legalization in the workplace.

Do you have questions about the impact of legal cannabis in Missouri? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air CannabisRecord Expungment
Stay Connected
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Danny Wicentowski
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content