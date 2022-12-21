Wednesday: Missouri voters legalized weed. What comes next?

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

More than a million Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis for adults, but the historic election win was just the beginning.

Along with setting the legal framework for dispensaries to legally sell cannabis, the passage of Amendment 3 enacted a provision for "automatic expungement" of nonviolent marijuana convictions from criminal records by June 8, 2023. Eligible felony marijuana-related convictions must be cleared by Dec. 8, 2023. But legal experts have raised concerns about those deadlines.

What happens next? It’s up to the courts, but other questions remain. On Wednesdays St. Louis on the Air, Legal Missouri campaign director John Payne reflects on the passage of Amendment 3, and assistant public defender Matt Schmidt shares his observations from assisting clients clear their records. We’ll also hear from Lewis Rice attorney Brian Pezza about the impact on cannabis legalization in the workplace.

