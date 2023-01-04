Wednesday: What it means to witness Missouri’s death penalty

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Rev. Darryl Gray has seen Missouri’s death penalty firsthand. Gray, a senior pastor at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, served as spiritual advisor to Kevin Johnson. He comforted the condemned man on the day of Johnson’s execution on November 29.

Missouri’s commitment to the death penalty has drawn opposition from advocates who say the practice is cruel and unnecessary. On Tuesday,the state executed Amber McLaughlin, whose death marks the first execution carried out in the U.S. 2023.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Gray will discuss his perspective on Missouri’s death penalty, what it means to witness an execution and why he continues to hope for the practice’s abolition.

