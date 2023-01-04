© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: What it means to witness Missouri’s death penalty

By Danny Wicentowski
Published January 4, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST
Rev. Darryl Gray speaks about the Memphis Sanitation Workers on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, during a demonstration at the Amazon DS-4 Distribution Warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Rev. Darryl Gray speaks during a demonstration at the Amazon DS-4 Distribution Warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Rev. Darryl Gray has seen Missouri’s death penalty firsthand. Gray, a senior pastor at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, served as spiritual advisor to Kevin Johnson. He comforted the condemned man on the day of Johnson’s execution on November 29.

Missouri’s commitment to the death penalty has drawn opposition from advocates who say the practice is cruel and unnecessary. On Tuesday,the state executed Amber McLaughlin, whose death marks the first execution carried out in the U.S. 2023.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Gray will discuss his perspective on Missouri’s death penalty, what it means to witness an execution and why he continues to hope for the practice’s abolition.

St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. 

St. Louis on the Air
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
