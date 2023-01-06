Friday: Illinois’ Supreme Court halted the law to abolish cash bail in the state. What’s next?

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Hours before the new year, the Supreme Court of Illinois halted the implementation of a law that would eliminate the practice of cash bail statewide . The order came just hours before the bill was set to take effect.

Marie Franklin, a community organizer and candidate for mayor in East St. Louis, said she was disappointed to see the news.

“This is about humanity. This is about being that country that we say we are,” Franklin said. “To be accused of a crime, even a low level crime, and to have the decision about whether you go home or not [be] based on how much money you have in your pocket is just not equal to what our values say we are as a country.”

If the law had taken effect on the first of the year, Illinois would have been the first state in the country to end cash bail — a practice that many consider to be unfair to lower-income residents who cannot afford the payment to be released from jail ahead of their trial.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the future of the law to eliminate cash bail in Illinois and what happens for the justice-impacted in the meantime.

