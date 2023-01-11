© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The 88.5 FM KMST Rolla transmitter is operating at low power while awaiting a replacement part.
SLOTA fleur de lis cover with STLPR Logo - 2023 @1800px.png
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Protest burnout is real. Sasha Zemmel wants St. Louisans to stay engaged.

By Avery Lea Rogers
Published January 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST
WEB-06242022_BM_PP-32.JPG
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Sasha Zemmel, 32, of St. Louis, skips up Kingshighway Boulevard while beating a drum on Friday, June 24, 2022, during a demonstration in favor of abortion access in St. Louis. Thousands marched throughout the country on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

After more than 80 years, the St. Louis-based Moolah Shrine Circus is ending its use of elephants. The organization framed the decision as a retirement, but it followed months of sustained protests by animal rights activists.

Among those activists is Sasha Zemmel, who led nonviolent protests to demand the end of mistreatment of the animal performers. In December, she was assaulted and arrested for trespassing on one of the circus’ meetings.

Taking to the streets is not new for Zemmel. She has been an activist since 2016, primarily organizing for animal rights with the St. Louis chapter of Direct Action Everywhere. In response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, Zemmel was among a group of organizers who formed We Are The People STL — a grassroots activist group that focuses on human rights issues.

Zemmel will join St. Louis on the Air to talk about the realities of being an activist, her experience confronting the Moolah Shriners, and why she thinks it is important to push past protest burnout.

Related Event
What: We Are The People STL – March for the People
When: January 22, 2023, 12:00 noon
Where: Downtown St. Louis. Meeting point: Aloe Plaza (across from Union Station)

Do you have a question about animal rights activism in St. Louis? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air Animal RescueActivismprotestsRoe v. Wade
Stay Connected
Avery Lea Rogers
Avery is the Production Assistant for "St. Louis On The Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Avery Lea Rogers
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content