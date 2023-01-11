Wednesday: Protest burnout is real. Sasha Zemmel wants St. Louisans to stay engaged.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

After more than 80 years, the St. Louis-based Moolah Shrine Circus is ending its use of elephants. The organization framed the decision as a retirement, but it followed months of sustained protests by animal rights activists.

Among those activists is Sasha Zemmel, who led nonviolent protests to demand the end of mistreatment of the animal performers. In December, she was assaulted and arrested for trespassing on one of the circus’ meetings.

Taking to the streets is not new for Zemmel. She has been an activist since 2016, primarily organizing for animal rights with the St. Louis chapter of Direct Action Everywhere . In response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, Zemmel was among a group of organizers who formed We Are The People STL — a grassroots activist group that focuses on human rights issues.

Zemmel will join St. Louis on the Air to talk about the realities of being an activist, her experience confronting the Moolah Shriners, and why she thinks it is important to push past protest burnout.

Related Event

What: We Are The People STL – March for the People

When: January 22, 2023, 12:00 noon

Where: Downtown St. Louis. Meeting point: Aloe Plaza (across from Union Station)

