Wednesday: WashU doctor notes African Americans’ unique menopause experience

Did you know that people who menstruate will spend up to a third to half of their lives experiencing menopause? Medical professionals are still learning about menopause and utilizing ways to normalize this period of life for their patients — making it possible to uncover inequities in menopausal care and discoveries in how different demographics experience “the change” in America.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll chat with Dr. Makeba Williams, associate professor and vice chair of professional development and wellness in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Washington University’s School of Medicine. She’ll discuss her latest review of African Americans' experience in menopause, which reveals that African Americans experience menopause earlier in life than any other demographic. The report also connects the phenomena to concurrent health issues and racial disparities in society and health care.

