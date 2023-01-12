Protest burnout is real. Sasha Zemmel wants St. Louisans to stay engaged

After more than 80 years, the St. Louis-based Moolah Shrine Circus is ending its use of elephants. The decision was framed as a retirement , but the announcement followed months of sustained protests by the St. Louis chapter of Direct Action Everywhere .

Among those activists is Sasha Zemmel, who has been organizing for both human and animal rights since 2016.

On December 21, 2022 Zemmel was arrested for trespassing on one of the circus’ meetings as part of the ongoing protests. Spokesperson for the Moolah Shriners Dennis Burkholder told St. Louis on the Air that Zemmel and other protesters had been asked multiple times not to trespass at their building, and that the disruption on December 21 was the third time they had done so.

Avery Lea Rogers / St. Louis Public Radio Sasha Zemmel is an organizer for We Are The People STL and the St. Louis chapter of Direct Action Everywhere.

Moolah Shriners potentate Robby Dirkers insisted that the decision to retire the elephants had nothing to do with the protests — the change, he claimed, was made five years ago as part of a conversation during a Moolah Shriners meeting, and that they didn’t feel the need to share the decision externally. Dirkers declined to comment on assertions from protesters that they were assaulted by Shriners at an earlier demonstration.

According to Zemmel, what the Moolah Shriners now claim is a coincidence is actually the product of sustained activism. The outcome is the same: the elephants are out of the circus. Zemmel calls that a win.

The pressure campaign started with “letters and emails,” Zemmel said,, in hopes that they could resolve the issue with communication. The arrests on December 21st were not the first time the Moolah Shriners had “responded with violence,” she added.

“They shout[ed] derogatory things at us at protests. One of them came right up to us and flicked us off and tried to hit us with their car going down the wrong way in a one way [street…] It really showed their true colors.”

Despite the potential arrests protestors face, Zemmel thinks it is important to keep organizing disruptive demonstrations — because they create a conversation, and “that is how change begins.”

“I think [it] says a lot to people in power when we are willing to risk our freedom, risk our safety, get beat up and get arrested for an issue. That's when you know something's wrong.”

Protest burnout is real. Sasha Zemmel wants St. Louisans to stay engaged Listen • 19:24