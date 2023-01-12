Thursday: How realtors can identify and address discriminatory practices in real estate

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

White people in St. Louis are nearly twice as likely as Black people to own homes. Discriminatory practices like redlining and restrictive covenants have long created a dual housing market for white and Black families, and although such practices are illegal today, discrimination against Black homebuyers persists through lending scoring, appraisal biases and lack of access to bank loans and mortgages, which widens the racial wealth gap.

Acknowledgment of both past and current wrongs came in the form of an apology by the St. Louis Realtors Association in 2022. The organization published a letter apologizing to Black people in the region for its role in practicing housing discrimination and implementing racist housing policies for decades .

“We've been waiting a very long time for this,” Nate Johnson said at the time. The Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council board president added, “It's really important that we all come together in concert to advance these initiatives, so that we can create the equitable outcomes that our communities really truly deserve.”

Johnson will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air alongside Will Jordan, the executive director of the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, to discuss the factors limiting Black homeownership in the region — and what's being done today to eliminate disparities.

