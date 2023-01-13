Friday: New coal ash report alleges risk to St. Louis drinking water

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A new report by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project claims that four energy plants in the St. Louis region, Sioux Energy, Labadie Power Station, Meramec Energy Center and Rush Island Energy Center, are evading federal regulations on toxic waste disposal — which has allegedly resulted in unsafe levels of hazardous chemicals including arsenic —a known carcinogen — in our drinking and recreational water.

But Craig Giesmann, Director of Environmental Services for Ameren Missouri in St. Louis, says Ameren Missouri in full compliance with federal regulations and they, “have moved expeditiously, viciously ahead of the required dates to remediate [their] ash basins… [as] environmental stewards of the communities [they] serve.”

Giesmann also insists that the water in the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers are, “unimpacted by [their] operations… [and] we certainly do have clean water, clean groundwater, outside of our operations’ footprints.”

On Friday’s’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk about the report’s claims with Patricia Schuba, president of the board of Labadie Environmental Organization , and how the public is necessary in holding utility companies accountable for evasion of federal regulations.

Related Event

What: Public hearing for Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Case

When: Hearing schedule starts January 31, 2023

Where: Locations vary per date

Do you use water filters in your home? Why or why not? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.