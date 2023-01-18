Wednesday: The fight for Christopher Dunn’s innocence

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Christopher Dunn has spent more than 30 years in prison for a 1990 murder in St. Louis. Yet in recent years the key witnesses from his trial have recanted, bolstering his claims for innocence.

Those claims have even had their day in court. In a September 2020 ruling to consider Dunn’s case in light of the new evidence, Judge William Hickle wrote, “This court does not believe that any jury would now convict Christopher Dunn under these facts.”

But under Missouri law, Dunn’s original conviction still stands. Unless released, he will serve out the rest of his sentence: life plus 90 years in prison. On Wednesdays St. Louis on the Air, Dunn’s attorney Kent Gipson will discuss the legal barriers that now stand between Dunn and freedom, and why Missouri law is ignoring an evidence-backed case for innocence.

