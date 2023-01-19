Thursday: Marian Middle School’s robotics team gears up to defend championship

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

STEM careers are among the highest paying in the country, but women are grossly under represented in the field . Gender biases in the classroom plays out in the workforce, resulting in a pay gap costing women thousands of dollars in salary despite having the same experience and college degree as their male contemporaries.

Marian Middle School — the only Catholic all-girls middle school in St. Louis — is educating young girls to shut that statistic down.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk about an upcoming local robotics competition, the Clavicus Project Jamboree, and how Marian Middle School students are stepping up to conquer STEM work with the support of staff and volunteers encouraging these middle schoolers to become future coders and engineers.

Joining the discussion will be reigning champions of the Clavicus Project Jamboree Katie Rodas-Santizo, 8th grader at Marian Middle School and member of the robotics team; coach Mark Viox; and interim principal Sierhah Price.

Related Event

What: Clavicus Project Jamboree

When: January 21, 2023 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Where: St. Louis University High School 4970 Oakland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110

Have a question or comment about girls in STEM? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.