Friday: Gravefinder Dennis Bentley reflects on photographing cemeteries

As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has spent 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com.

A former Air Force electronics instructor, technician and supervisor, Bentley considers what he does a civic duty. He maps cemeteries and does research at libraries. And his gravestone photos connect families with their loved ones.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Bentley will discuss his interest in documenting the gravesites in multiple Missouri cemeteries. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, he’s contributed some 3,000 photos, thereby creating a resource for families researching their ancestry online.

