Friday: Gravefinder Dennis Bentley reflects on photographing cemeteries

By Aaron Doerr
Published January 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST
A photograph of a gravestone in a DeSoto cemetery. It reads Christopher Michael Huskey, October 2, 1981 - to February 18, 2011. An inscription reads: "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."
Dennis Bentley
/
A photograph of a gravestone in a DeSoto cemetery taken by Dennis Bentley in 2011. An inscription reads: "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has spent 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com.

A former Air Force electronics instructor, technician and supervisor, Bentley considers what he does a civic duty. He maps cemeteries and does research at libraries. And his gravestone photos connect families with their loved ones.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Bentley will discuss his interest in documenting the gravesites in multiple Missouri cemeteries. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, he’s contributed some 3,000 photos, thereby creating a resource for families researching their ancestry online.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org. 

Aaron Doerr
Aaron is the audio engineer of "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

