Friday: ‘Recovery Friendly Workplaces’ are breaking the stigma of drug rehabilitation

By Emily Woodbury
Published January 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST
Buddeez Manufacturing in Union, Missouri, is the third business in the state to receive the Recovery Friendly Workplace designation.
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The Missouri Health Association estimates that addiction costs the state $34.5 million every day — and $12.5 billion in a year.

Those costs can be reduced by hiring and supporting employees in recovery from drug addiction, said Ann McCauley, the director of Missouri's Recovery Friendly Workplace initiative.

When businesses foster a supportive work environment that encourages the success of all employees, she said, employees experience more job satisfaction, motivation to succeed and improved health and wellness. In turn, she added, the businesses retain loyal, productive workers.

McCauley will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, alongside John Gaal of the Missouri Works Initiative, to share how recovery friendly workplaces uplift workers and employers alike.

