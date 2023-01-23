© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Hazelwood School District’s use of virtual teachers leaves students in the lurch

By Emily Woodbury
Published January 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST
Nearly one-third of the students attending the Hazelwood School District are assigned to in-person classes where the teacher is virtual, instructing from hundreds or thousands of miles away.
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr
Tamar Brown, education advocacy director for A Red Circle, said Hazelwood’s contract with the for-profit company Stride is a testament to the disinvestment in Black communities within the St. Louis region.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A new Riverfront Times story highlights how the Hazelwood School District's utilization of the for-profit education company Stride is failing students.

This school year, nearly one-third of the district's students have been assigned to in-person classes where the teacher is virtual, instructing from hundreds or thousands of miles away.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we'll talk with reporter Mike Fitzgerald and Tamar Brown, education advocacy director for A Red Circle, about what happened, how the national teacher shortage has led to this point and what happens next for students and families in the district.

Have a question or comment about Hazelwood School District’s use of the for-profit company Stride? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

Tags
St. Louis on the Air Hazelwood School DistrictOnline EducationVirtual Education
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
