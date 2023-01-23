Tuesday: Hazelwood School District’s use of virtual teachers leaves students in the lurch

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A new Riverfront Times story highlights how the Hazelwood School District's utilization of the for-profit education company Stride is failing students .

This school year, nearly one-third of the district's students have been assigned to in-person classes where the teacher is virtual, instructing from hundreds or thousands of miles away.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we'll talk with reporter Mike Fitzgerald and Tamar Brown, education advocacy director for A Red Circle, about what happened, how the national teacher shortage has led to this point and what happens next for students and families in the district.

Have a question or comment about Hazelwood School District’s use of the for-profit company Stride? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.