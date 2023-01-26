Thursday: Questions around Missouri murder spread from book to Netflix’s ‘I Am a Killer’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Vicky Issac is serving a life sentence for murdering her husband in 2013. Issac has confessed to the crime, but her sister, Betty Frizzell, a former police chief from Winfield, Missouri, has argued that the crime was far more complicated than it appeared.

Frizzell previously joined St. Louis on the Air in January last year to discuss her memoir, “If you can’t quit cryin’, you can’t come here no more,” which chronicled both the murder, and her family’s history of abuse, addiction and mental illness.

Since then, the case has seen a significant boost in attention. In August, both sisters appeared in the season 3 premiere episode of the Netflix docu-series “I Am a Killer.” Ahead of her appearance at a 6 pm at Left Bank Books, Frizzell joins St. Louis on Air Thursday to discuss updates on the case, and her ongoing fight for her sister’s innocence.

Related Event

What: Betty Frizzell at Left Bank Books

When: January 26 at 6 p.m.

Where: 399 N. Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63108