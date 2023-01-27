Friday: Exploring St. Louis house shows, and their appeal beyond the stage

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Formative moments in a musician's career often happen in a garage. Middle school garage bands graduate from playing to their friends in driveways to playing to innocent bystanders at dive bars. But even when those musicians move on to real clubs, networks of musicians continue to find themselves on living room stages to fill the gaps between club shows and traditional venues.

This scene is alive and well in St. Louis. From block parties to historic landmarks, a wide assortment of bands, trios and DJs today continue to depend on the living room stage everywhere from party houses to landmark mansions.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, owners and operators of St. Louis house shows, including Judson House, Kinda Blue Club, and the former artist collective FarFetched, weigh in on the enduring magic of the house show — and why musicians and audiences keep coming back.

Are jazz trios better suited for house shows than punk or heavy metal? What's valuable to you about the place you choose to see live music?