Friday: Why is work/life balance so tough? Because it’s made up

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The term “work/life balance” is now so commonplace, it almost feels natural. But the separation of work from life – taking a work call versus taking a walk after meals, for instance; or cleaning up post-job versus cleaning up after a child or elder – hasn’t always existed the way we know it nowadays. Even casual conversation with family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances shows how that binary framing of work versus life has certain consequences.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Carrie Lane, professor of American Studies at California State University at Fullerton , will provide an historical overview of American work history to foreground a discussion about why a different understanding of work can benefit us as individuals and as a society. We’ll also welcome a local guest who responded to engagement call-outs for personal work/life insights.

Have a question or comment about the work/life relationship? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.