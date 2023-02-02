Thursday: Behind the scenes at a monster truck workshop

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Monster trucks roared and tumbled in St. Louis last month at Monster Jam. It turns out that the popular motorsport is connected to the region in more ways than just homegrown legend Bigfoot.

For two decades, Concussion Motorsports, in Ellis Grove, Illinois, has manufactured the titan-sized chassis that go into monster trucks. Founded by Rich Inman, the shop’s work has stamped some of the most famous monster trucks in the world, including multiple iterations of Bigfoot.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll explore the craft of monster truck manufacture, and Rich Inman will discuss how he builds vehicles that can jump, flip and smash — while ensuring the driver can walk away after the show is done.

