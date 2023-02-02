© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The 88.5 FM KMST Rolla transmitter is operating at low power while awaiting a replacement part.
SLOTA fleur de lis cover with STLPR Logo - 2023 @1800px.png
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Behind the scenes at a monster truck workshop

By Danny Wicentowski
Published February 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST
01-31-2023_BM_TRUCKS-19.jpg
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Concussion Motorsports’ Butch Hartman, 46, of Perryville, Mo., President and CEO Rich Inman, 49, and Tom Hoelscher, both of Ellis Grove, Ill., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the company’s headquarters in Ellis Grove, Ill.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Monster trucks roared and tumbled in St. Louis last month at Monster Jam. It turns out that the popular motorsport is connected to the region in more ways than just homegrown legend Bigfoot. 

For two decades, Concussion Motorsports, in Ellis Grove, Illinois, has manufactured the titan-sized chassis that go into monster trucks. Founded by Rich Inman, the shop’s work has stamped some of the most famous monster trucks in the world, including multiple iterations of Bigfoot.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll explore the craft of monster truck manufacture, and Rich Inman will discuss how he builds vehicles that can jump, flip and smash — while ensuring the driver can walk away after the show is done.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org. 

St. Louis on the Air
Stay Connected
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Danny Wicentowski
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.