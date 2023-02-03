© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Unraveling the intricate symbolism in new exhibition ‘Torn Mixology’

By Avery Lea Rogers
Published February 3, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST
Striped fabric embroidered with braiding hair depicts an excerpt of the artist's original poem.
Felia Davenport
/
Felia embroidered her original poetry into the garments using braiding hair.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Most works of art are full of meaning — but Felia Davenport’s new exhibition “Torn Mixology” takes symbolism to the next level.

Five mannequins, outfits, and backdrops comprise the exhibition. Each element, from the paint on the mannequins to the braiding hair — traditionally used in protective hair styling for Black people which she uses as embroidery thread — references a specific moment in Davenport’s life.

Davenport will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the years-long process of developing “Torn Mixology,” and how she uses her personal experiences to examine some of the broader effects of racism on mental health and motherhood.

Related Event
What: “Torn Mixology” opening reception
When: February 3, 5 – 8pm
Where: The Gallery at The Kranzberg, 501 N. Grand Blvd.

Avery Lea Rogers
Avery is the Production Assistant for "St. Louis On The Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
