Friday: Unraveling the intricate symbolism in new exhibition ‘Torn Mixology’

Most works of art are full of meaning — but Felia Davenport’s new exhibition “Torn Mixology” takes symbolism to the next level.

Five mannequins, outfits, and backdrops comprise the exhibition. Each element, from the paint on the mannequins to the braiding hair — traditionally used in protective hair styling for Black people which she uses as embroidery thread — references a specific moment in Davenport’s life.

Davenport will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the years-long process of developing “Torn Mixology,” and how she uses her personal experiences to examine some of the broader effects of racism on mental health and motherhood.

Related Event

What: “Torn Mixology” opening reception

When: February 3, 5 – 8pm

Where: The Gallery at The Kranzberg, 501 N. Grand Blvd.

